PG/Britain Trump refuses to face reality and fires Gove

6/7/2022

TSE

Comments 0 Comment

Increasingly clear Boris Johnson will not go tonight. Or even tomorrow. Looks like the new 1922 committee will change the rules and there will be another confidence vote next week. Which Mr Johnson will lose. Lose badly. Then it will be over. Cue summer leadership contest.— Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 6, 2022

As the PM tells ministers only he can defeat Labour, is there a method in this latest bout of madness. 'Trump's own betrayal narrative is fuelling a comeback..Johnson will certainly have a core of ardent loyalists who say, like Thatcher, he was never defeated at the ballot box'— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 6, 2022

I think Parliament may have to impeach Boris Johnson.— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 6, 2022

Tonight feels like Johnson's Ardennes Offensive but it won't delay things months, maybe days.With Dorries, Rees-Mogg, & other loyalists playing Model, Von Rundstedt, Dietrich, et al.Although the Battle of Berlin with Johnson in his bunker may be the more elegant comparison.— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 6, 2022

Tonight, Boris Johnson has turned to "The Sampson Option", pulling down the institutions and conventions which have governed British politics for more than a century. Utterly selfish and irresponsible conduct. And he's supposed to be a Conservative!— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) July 6, 2022

PM crisis latest: Michael Gove has now been fired after telling Boris Johnson his time is up.— David Wooding (@DavidWooding) July 6, 2022