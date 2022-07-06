Rishi now joint favourite to succeed Johnson as PM

Betdaa

Will he benefit from amongst the first 2 to resign?

So much going on this morning as we await prime Minister’s Questions that is quite hard to piece it all together.

The betting markets seem totally convinced that the King Liar is on the way out but has he got some trickery up his sleeve to fob this one off?

There’s also speculation that he might just quash the growing dissent by calling a general election.

Meanwhile, we wait on the Durham police for news of what they are going to do about Starmer.

From a betting perspective, I still have my £20 bet at 250/1 with Ladbrokes that Sunak will be the next PM.

Mike Smithson