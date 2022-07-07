As big dog Gromit quits Wallace is who Tory members want to replace him As big dog Gromit quits Wallace is who Tory members want to replace him 7/7/2022 TSE Comments 0 Comment Boris Johnson confirms he will appoint a new cabinet and continue as PM until a new Conservative leader is elected.Election timetable will be announced next week.— Harry Horton (@harry_horton) July 7, 2022 No one in the street can hear a word of Boris Johnson’s resignation statement because of the noise from the crowd at the gates, including the Bye Bye Boris song from Steve Bray— Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) July 7, 2022 As big dog Gromit quits Wallace is who Tory members want to replace him. https://t.co/21g9J9qE5I— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 7, 2022 EXCLUSIVE1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady did NOT agree that Boris Johnson can remain PM until October when they talked this morningHe only agreed a new leader would be in place *by* Oct party conference – an important distinction. Ie PM could go sooner https://t.co/Lrot7WgoUT— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 7, 2022 TSE