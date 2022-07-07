The front pages on the Liar King’s desperate attempt to survive

Another set of terrible front pages for Johnson as he refuses to face reality and accept that his time as prime minister is coming to an end.

He’s managed to put the inevitable off till Monday and the Mail and the Express remain loyal. The other papers are dreadful.

This of itself is something of an achievement given the many predictions of him not lasting Wednesday that were being aired yesterday. It is hard to see see any change before Monday but then he has escaped before

No doubt there will be a lot of polling in the next few days and he might just be able to pick up some crumbs of comfort but it has been his attitude to the truth that has been his undoing.

Mike Smithson