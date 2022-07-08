Could it be that the next PM is NOT an Oxford Grad?

Not included are James Callaghan, Gordon Brown & Alec Douglas Home who never won an election

I’ve noted before here how over the last three-quarters of a century Oxford graduates have totally dominated British politics when it comes to leading their parties to victory in general elections. The above table sets out the alma mater of the leaders the winning parties since 1935 and the trend is extraordinary.

Only at GE1951 and GE1992 was the winner not an Oxford grad. In fact Churchill and Major did not go to university.

I was sort of expecting that Keir Starmer (Leeds) would break this trend although only partly. He did a second degree at Oxford.

So could this change with say Ben Wallace or Penny Mordaunt being elected.

Mike Smithson