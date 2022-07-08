Five days on the Next CON leader betting market

The chart based on trades on the Betfair exchange says it all. The big movement on the next CON leader market has been to the former hot favourite and ex-Chancellor, Rishi Sunak who today launched what looks like a highly professional campaign to succeed Johnson.

The numbers here are very similar to the next PM market where Starmer has dropped almost completely out of it following the now near certainty that the next PM will be whoever the Tories choose.

Expect a weekend of hyperactivity as we wait for details of how the election will operate.

Mike Smithson