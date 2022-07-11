CON leadership latest CON leadership latest 11/7/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment CONHome survey of members has Mordaunt 20% Badenoch 19%Rishi Sunak 12%Suella Braverman 10%Liz Truss 10%— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) July 11, 2022 Well. ConHome survey of Tory members puts **PennyMordaunt** top. Then Kemi. Rishi third. https://t.co/ptlSwmy4Dk pic.twitter.com/fObncursqV— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 11, 2022 So, here we go. Tory leadership contenders will need at least 20 Tory MPs to get on the ballot paper, the 1922 committee has decided. Low enough to allow a decent choice, but high enough to weed out the no hopers.— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 11, 2022 Thre CONHome survey has led to big changes in the betting. @betdatapolitics pic.twitter.com/ZcrNzC6ONd— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) July 11, 2022