Rishi is clear favourite after a morning of campaign launches

It’s been an interesting morning watching one Tory hopeful after another launch their campaigns to succeed Mr. Johnson. Some are making a virtue of promising early tax cuts if they win while others are making a virtue of not rushing into such moves.

At one point Mordaunt took over the favourite slot but then Rishi had his launch and normality was resumed.

The big hurdle for all is getting to the next stage which requires them to get 20 other MPs to back them. My guess is that quite a few will fall out of the race at this stage.

Then we move to the series ballots of CON MPs till we get to the final two.

I’m still feeling confident about my £20 Sunak bet placed in November 2019 when I got 250/1 with Ladbrokes.

Mike Smithson