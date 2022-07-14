The papers are in no doubt about the Tory winner

In the betting Mordaunt is still odds-on

Today I wonder whether we could see withdrawals that would shorten this stage of the process.

The former cabinet minister in TMay’s government looks in a very strong position but things can happen in leadership races. My guess is that we could start to see some parts of the media starting to dig to see if they can find out something negative about Mordaunt. For she is relatively unknown outside Westminster and her own constituency.

Whatever it is hard now not seeing her as one of the two names that go forward to the membership.

Mike Smithson