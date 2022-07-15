How will the Tory betting look after tonight’s TV debate?

Will Mordaunt still be favourite?

One of the things about this contest is that all the contenders’ bar Sunak and possibly Truss are relatively unknown to the public so this event will give many of us the first chance to see them. For one of the features of Johnson’s leadership is that apart from the Chancellor few other ministers got a real look in.

Apart from one or two Youtube clips I have never see Penny M on a big stage and this is her chance.

Mike Smithson