Johnson’s opposition to Sunak could have the reverse effect

According to the Times Johnson is trying to stop Sunak from replacing him and is telling those who have been defeated in the race to support anybody else. This is from the report:

The prime minister has said he will not endorse any leadership candidates or publicly intervene in the contest. He is understood, however, to have held conversations with failed contenders to succeed him in which he made clear his view that Sunak should not become prime minister.

This comes as Tory MPs prepare for their third round of voting on Monday.

Given Johnson’s ratings and reputational collapse in recent months then having him oppose you candiature might be seen as a positive by the Sunak camp. Johnson is finished and the last thing the incoming leader whoever it is needs is for it to be seen that the outgoing man is for you.

In fact I wonder whether the source of the Times story is from the Sunak campaign.

The best thing that Johnson can do between now and September 5th is keeping his mouth shut about the leadership contest.

Mike Smithson