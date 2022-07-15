Snap debate poll gives it to Tugendhat

?BREAKING – SNAP DEBATE POLL?



Tonight we asked over 1000 normal voters to watch the debate and we have just asked them who they thought performed best.



Results:

Tugendhat 36%

Sunak 25%

Mordaunt 12%

Badenoch 12%

Truss 6% pic.twitter.com/0q4IliqQNM — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) July 15, 2022

The snap poll from Opinium looks about right to me but I’m surprised that Liz Truss got as much as 7%. She was truly awful and not far behind was the betting favourite, Penny Mordaunt who simply did not have it either.

Tugendhat was really excellent and it really is surprising that he was largely unknown until this race started. As I write you can get 54/1 on him on Betfair.

Fortunately, I cashed out of my Mordaunt position during the event itself when it was clear she was struggling.

Rishi was good and my guess is that he will be one of the final two.

Mike Smithson