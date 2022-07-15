Support for Brexit drops to new low with YouGov

Barely a third now say it was right

The latest YouGov Brexit tracker is now out and shows that support is down to just 35% – the lowest level yet since the pollster started tracking this after the 2016 Referendum.

A full chart showing every poll is here on the website of John Curtice.

Tory strategists will have to factor in how being on the wrong side of public opinion will hurt the party. Even in the Midlands YouGov finds Brexit “wrong” has an 8% lead.

Mike Smithson