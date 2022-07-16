Which contenders should LAB and the LDs fear most?

This is entirely unscientific but I’ve been trying to work out which of the Tory contenders the LDs and LAB would least like to face at the general election.

Both opposition parties have high hopes of taking CON seats and clearly, the person who becomes the next PM will have a big impact on that.

My guess is that Tom Tugenhart would be the PM LDs would most fear. He’s never been tainted by taking office under Johnson and would have a specific appeal in those Tory seats, mostly in Southern England, which voted Remain and where there is a higher than an average number of graduates.

For LAB my view is that Kemi Badenoch would be the most problematical.

I think both opposition parties would be happy with Truss or Mordaunt.

What do you think?

Mike Smithson