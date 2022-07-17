Rule breaking Rishi wins the debate as Kemi puts the bad in Badenoch

A snap Opinium poll of 1,001 people who watched the debate shows Rishi Sunak won, with 24% of those surveyed thinking he performed best, followed by Tom Tugendhat (19%)



Penny Mordaunt got 17%, followed by Liz Truss (15%) and Kemi Badenoch (12%) https://t.co/dFXRsPHra8 pic.twitter.com/RTEmBebBE5