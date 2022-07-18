My 250/1 Sunak bet looking even more like a winner

Chgs. w/ second round:



+14 | Sunak

-1 | Mordaunt

+7 | Truss

+9 | Badenoch

—

-1 | Tugendhat — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) July 18, 2022

The expectation was that Tom Tugendhat would be the one to lose out in this third round of voting and so it has been. But the one who has the biggest headache is Penny Mordaunt who has seen her vote drop even though there was one fewer candidate. She should have been putting on votes at this stage because momentum is very important.

For the hot favourite and leader, Sunak, this was a great round increasing his vote by 15 and he looks assured of a place on the members’ ballot.

Having backed him at very long odds for next PM in November 2019 I am starting to think that I will win my £20 bet.

Mike Smithson