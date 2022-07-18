Penny now drops to third in the betting

It’s looking like a Sunak/Truss final two

As MPs prepare for the third round of voting the above shows how punters are seeing the race.

Penny, who only a few days ago was rated as a 58% chance in the betting has slipped sharply while Truss has made a recovery. Sunak, though, continues to dominate.

I still think that at these odds the ex-Chancellor is good value.

The Spectator is backing Badenoch and I just wonder if she could exceed expectations in the next vote.

Mike Smithson