Rishi and Liz looking stronger on the betting markets

And the Penny decline continues

With a lot more people expected to spend the day indoors then it is likely we will see a fair amount of activity on the next CON leader betting markets. As can be seen both Sunak and Truss got tighter with Mordaunt continuing to edge down. Her position is far worse than it looked a week ago.

My reading is that Sunak is value as long as you can get longer than evens.

I thought that Truss did very well in last night’s debate and was totally different from the first one only a few days ago. It is also good to see Sunak under some pressure.

Mordaunt continues to struggle and establish an effective USP for herself.

Mike Smithson