The Tory leadership: How final three are viewed

This is not good for Truss

At the moment most of the polling focus on the Conservative leadership contest has been about views of first MPs and then the Tory Party membership. The latter of course will decide between the two agreed by the parliamentary party and we should get that tomorrow afternoon.

The above polling issued this evening by Opinium looks at how each of the three remaining contenders are viewed on several measures. The person who comes out worst is clearly Liz Truss.

The 48% saying Truss should not be PM will certainly be seized on by those supporting other candidates as a reason not to back her, especially when compared with the other two.

Not long to wait.

Mike Smithson