Liz Truss now odds-on favourite in the CON leadership betting

This follows the latest round of voting which saw:

Conservative party leadership election, fourth round result (MPs):



118 | Sunak (+3)

92 | Mordaunt (+10)

86 | Truss (+15)

59 | Badenoch (+1) — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) July 19, 2022

Mike Smithson