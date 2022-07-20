Opinium finds double-digit LAB leads whoever becomes PM

Net good/bad perceptions of the 3 leadership contenders have remained steady over last 2 weeks, but public awareness has increased.

> 44% now think Sunak would make a good PM (net 0)

> 32% think Mordaunt would be a good PM (net -1)

> 30% think Truss would be a good PM (net -14)