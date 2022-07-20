Opinium finds double-digit LAB leads whoever becomes PM Opinium finds double-digit LAB leads whoever becomes PM 20/7/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment ?BREAKING – NEW POLLING?None of the #ConservativeLeadershipContest candidates have won over the public yet, with a Labour government under Keir Starmer…> … leading a Sunak govt by 11 pts> … leading a Mordaunt govt by 12 pts> … leading a Truss govt by 14 pts pic.twitter.com/Nwybw9BBAD— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) July 20, 2022 Net good/bad perceptions of the 3 leadership contenders have remained steady over last 2 weeks, but public awareness has increased.> 44% now think Sunak would make a good PM (net 0)> 32% think Mordaunt would be a good PM (net -1)> 30% think Truss would be a good PM (net -14) pic.twitter.com/Ywq52P6k8F— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) July 20, 2022