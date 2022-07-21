Johnson could face by-election in his Uxbridge seat

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the PM could face a by-election if he is found to have misled Parliament over PartyGate. It will be recalled that the Met issued 126 Partygate fines after a number of lockdown busting gatherings in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

He is due to appear before the Privileges Committee, in the autumn, over whether he lied to Parliament by insisting pandemic rules were followed in Downing Street at all times.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed that, following legal advice, the committee‘s findings would fall within the remit of the Recall of MPs Act if Mr Johnson was suspended for 10 days or more. It would mean a petition to recall Mr Johnson would be opened for six weeks in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

This, of course would be completely unprecedented and Number 10 would fight this very hard.

Mike Smithson