Sunak leads by 9% as appearing a PM in waiting

Rishi Sunak looks more like a PM in waiting than Keir Starmer and Liz Truss, but none of them look like an obvious PM.



> 34% agree Sunak looks like a PM in waiting vs 35% disagree (net -1)

> Starmer: 30% agree vs 39% disagree (net -9)

> Truss: 25% agree vs 37% disagree (net -12) pic.twitter.com/DKqrYzaNqH