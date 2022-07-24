The Clash: London calling for Corbyn?

Cracking scoop by @journoamrogers – Jeremy Corbyn is being urged by allies to run for London mayor in 2024.https://t.co/8dQMOh6e7b — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) July 22, 2022

The clash, electorally, between Corbyn and Labour would be fascinating

Jeremy Corbyn as mayor of London? Well I’ve read less fanciable stories in recent times however I don’t think Mayor Corbyn is likely. I do expect Sadiq Khan and other ambitious Labour politicians to ensure they are at Westminster in May 2024 in anticipation of Labour taking power sometime in 2024 so there could be an unexpected Labour candidate.

With Priti Patel shamefully using the 2011 AV referendum result as a pretext to change the London mayoral voting system from the supplementary vote system to first past the vote an insurgent candidate could win on say 30% of the vote so I’d expect the possibility of someone doing a Livingstone in 2000 as Labour is currently to be a left wing/anti Tory city.

The tweet above has sources close to Corbyn played down the prospect of Corbyn running to be mayor. Corbyn will turn 75 within a few weeks of the next London mayoral election whilst that age makes him a spring chicken in the race to be President of the United States I think this country prefers younger leaders.

As things stand Corbyn is unlikely to regain the Labour whip and unlike Ken Livingstone I think it would be a struggle for Corbyn to run against the Labour party’s official candidate.

The last London mayoral election was very profitable for those of us who laid Gammons, Fox, Rose, and Bailey, I suspect a similar strategy of laying unlikely people for the mayoralty will be sound, this is the current Smarkets market, and at 10s Corbyn is a clear lay for me.

TSE