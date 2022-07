The real winner of tonight’s debate was Starmer & Labour

Conservative voters thought Truss did better (47% vs 38% for Sunak).

Labour voters thought Sunak did better (41% vs 30% for Truss). pic.twitter.com/XsAnuzZBVX — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) July 25, 2022

I was asked to sum up tonight’s debate in word and I used the word unedifying as Rishi Sunak mansplained Liz Truss to within an inch of her life and Liz Truss displayed all depth of a puddle.

Former republican Truss produced so many of Labour’s election posters and broadcasts tonight.

I’m also expecting a YouGov poll on tonight’s debate.

TSE