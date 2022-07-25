Truss continues to be a 65% chance in the next PM betting

Sunak needs something to change the narrative

With Tory members set to receive their ballot packs at the start of August real voting looks will start very soon.

The experience of postal leadership ballots in all parties is that members don’t hang around. A large number vote within a day or so of getting the ballot forms.

So time is running out for Sunak if the membership polling has this right.

The series of hustings meetings being arranged throughout August are likely to attract audiences the majority of whom have already voted.

Mike Smithson