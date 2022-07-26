Truss dominates Sunak in the polling except the key one?

Tory members think both candidates performed well in last night's leadership debate, but more say so of Truss than Sunak



Truss

Did well: 78%

Did badly: 21%



Sunak

Did well: 65%

Did badly: 34%https://t.co/UHictqetge pic.twitter.com/qmLqXMH0YT — YouGov (@YouGov) July 26, 2022

Truss is seen as having outperformed Sunak on every issue covered in the debate, according to Tory members



Ukraine: +44 Truss lead

Cost of living: +21

Levelling up: +21

Winning an election: +13

Boris Johnson: +11

Taxation: +9

Environment: +6

Brexit: +4https://t.co/UHictqetge pic.twitter.com/UW5INxE8cW — YouGov (@YouGov) July 26, 2022

Based on those YouGov findings Rishi Sunak’s leadership ambitions are as doomed as stepmother’s chances in succeeding in a Disney film yet there is one morsel of comfort for him.

Despite Liz Truss having so many hefty leads over on so many topics yes Sunak has a 1% lead on which one looks the most Prime Ministerial, based on everything else you’d expect Truss to have a substantial lead on this question, perhaps Tory members realise Liz Truss is a bit ephemeral or as we say in Yorkshire, all fart and no follow through.

This polling disconnect reminds of the 2015 general election where for most of the parliament Labour led in the voting intention but David Cameron regularly led Ed Miliband on best PM/leader ratings.

Perhaps Rishi is the new David Cameron? Sunak has moved to 5s on Betfair to be next Prime Minister, some people might want to back him based on this, but I wouldn’t advise it.

PS – Yes I know a 1% lead is margin of error stuff and is like overanalysing a Scottish subsample of 101 people but given the leads in the other metrics you’d expect Truss to lead in the Prime Ministerial question as well given she also has served in a great office of state.