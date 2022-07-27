Dear Prime Minister, the trend is not your friend

69% of voters want Boris Johnson to resign, NICE. https://t.co/coSJYCnQ0t — TSE (@TSEofPB) July 27, 2022

Opponents of Boris Johnson will see this poll that shows 69% of the public want Boris Johnson to resign and think ‘nice’, but the most damning stat for Boris Johnson is that as many Tory voters wants him to go as stay, which as the tweet states about this is quite the change from the start of the month.

The more we hear stories about Boris Johnson regretting resigning and/or planning a comeback in the future then I suspect the trend will swing even more sharply against Boris Johnson, especially if he acts with the dignity of Donald Trump after he lost to Joe Biden.

At this rate Boris Johnson may take Ted Heath’s crown as The Incredible Sulk, is that how he really wishes to be remembered?

TSE