Another reason why Boris Johnson had to go

While some Tories are calling for Boris Johnson to remain PM, for fear that his successors will prove less popular, his ratings are worse than Truss and Sunak among both the general public and those voters the party is currently losing https://t.co/maOxw3GRHN pic.twitter.com/CV7lXfdhFp — YouGov (@YouGov) July 27, 2022

That minus 90 net favourability rating that Boris Johnson enjoys with 2019 Tory voters who currently say they would vote Labour made me think it was a typo but that is the real figure, 94% have an unfavourable opinion of Boris Johnson whilst 4% of this demographic have a favourable opinion of Boris Johnson whilst. By contrast 7% of the public tell YouGov that they personally have seen a UFO.

This is another poll that makes me think the Tory Party will regret choosing Liz Truss over Sunak when you see their ratings with this particular demographic but if Sir Keir Starmer maintains his ratings and leads at the time of the next general election then he’s likely to be Prime Minister.

TSE