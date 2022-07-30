More good polling for Truss

The contest’s over before a vote is cast

The big challenges for Truss now are how she deals with Johnson and Sunak. She cannot allow it to appear that the outgoing PM is still playing an active role as no doubt he will attempt to do.

Truss has to find a way of breaking the link which might be challenging especially as Labour will try to portray it as though she is the former PM’s poodle.

What she does with Sunak is also tricky and she really needs the former Chancellor on side.

Mike Smithson