Poll of Tory councilors has Truss just 2% ahead

31/7/2022 Mike Smithson

NEW POLL
Poll of Conservative Cllrs ahead of the Conservative Leadership election.
Liz Truss 31%
Rishi Sunak 29%
Undecided 32%
511 Conservative Cllrs
27-29 July

And LAB is 13% ahead in Savanta national voting poll

New Westminster Voting Intention
13pt Labour lead
Con 30 (+2)
Lab 43 (=)
LD 11 (-1)
SNP 4 (=)
Gre 4 (=)
Other 8 (=)
1,980 UK adults, 15-17 Jul
(chg from 8-10 Jul)

56% think the new PM should call an immediate election

@SavantaComRes ComRes finds 56% want new PM to call an immediate election.