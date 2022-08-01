Beth Mead for SPOTY?

Now a 65% chance on Betfair

I have a very long record of a failing ever to bet on the winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year so please take my advice here with great caution.

As can be seen the English editions of the nationals this morning are totally dominated by England’s victory at Wembley yesterday.

Beth Mead is currently the strong odds-on favourite to win this annual vote in December but there is a long way to go and things could happen in the meantime.

I think she will still do it but her odds will move out.

Mike Smithson