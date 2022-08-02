Liz takes a bit of a tumble in the betting

This was her “Dementia tax” day

So far it’s been just about the worst day for Liz Truss for some time on the betting markets. As can be seen she has slipped sharply though she is still an 81% chance.

What we have observed are some of her weaknesses and she has had to do a complete u-turn on her plan to cut public sector pay. She proposed this morning that civil servants’ salaries be linked to living standards where they work, meaning similar jobs could have different salaries depending on location.

What’s been interesting is how fellow Tories have stepped into rubbish her plan.

Also today she has accused Nicola Surgeon of being an attention seeker – a move that has not gone down well north of the border.

The real risk is that she has shown signs of her approach to being PM which could cause even her most loyal supporters to think twice about her.

Mike Smithson