An early by-election in Nadine’s seat?

Wikipedia

In recent weeks there have been a number of reports that the Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, will be made a peer in Johnson’s resignation honours. This would mean that the first electoral test for the Truss administration could be a by-election defence in Mid Bedfordshire where Nadine had a huge majority last time.

But based on what the LDs did in Shropshire North and Tiverton and Honiton this could just be possible for them even though they would start in third place.

Part of the constituency is in the Bedford Borough area where the Lib Dems have control and is one of just two places in the country where they hold the electoral mayoralty.

This is also the neighbouring constituency to where I live and I would relish having a Westminster by-election on my doorstep.

Mike Smithson