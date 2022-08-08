Truss beating Starmer as “Better PM”

At this moment, which of the following individuals do voters think would be the better Prime Minister for the United Kingdom?



Starmer vs Truss:



Truss 38% (+1)

Starmer 35% (–)



Starmer vs Sunak:



Starmer 40% (+1)

Sunak 34% (+2)



Changes +/- 4 August

As PBers will know I have a sizeable bet on the Tories getting a poll lead in September because the new PM, presumably Truss, will be getting a lot of media attention and all the historical evidence points to replacement PMs at this stage in a Parliament leading to polling improvements for their party.

Thie is what happened after Gordon Brown replaced Blair in 2007 and when Major took over from Thatcher in 1990

Truss has one huge benefit and that is that she is not BoJo. There is also the novelty of someone else at Number 10.

The big questions are whether that poll lead will be sustained and whether it will be big enough for the Tories to get another majority.

Mike Smithson