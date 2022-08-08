YouGov has Truss 3% behind Starmer as “best PM”

YouGov

And LEAVE voters back the woman who was for REMAIN

As well as the Redfield & Wilton numbers featured in the previous post the latest YouGov has Starmer 3% ahead as “best PM”.As can be seen LEAVE voters back Truss over Starmer by 48% to 16% which is interesting because since the Referendum Truss has switched from Remain to Leave

At the moment the Tory contest is dominating the news and it is hard for the opposition to get a look in. That will change with the autumn party conferences.

The other interesting poll numbers from YouGov are on the events leading to Johnson’s decision to quit and the part played by ministers in effectively forcing him to resign. Notice how CON voters by 57% to 31% think that the ministers were wrong.

My guess is that residual support for Johnson is going to continue and Truss needs to work out how she handles it.

Mike Smithson