LAB lead in Redwall seats now up to 15%

Labour lead by 15% in the Red Wall.



Red Wall Voting Intention (8 August):



Labour 48% (+3)

Conservative 33% (-1)

Liberal Democrat 7% (-3)

Reform UK 6% (+3)

Green 5% (–)

Other 1% (-2)

Plaid Cymru 1% (–)



Changes +/- 25-26 Julyhttps://t.co/AKcGfNNr3a pic.twitter.com/0f7uExUIkB — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) August 9, 2022

These were the seats, of course, where Johnson’s Tories made so much progress at GE2019 and played a big part in giving him what amounted to a landslide majority.

That, of course, was when Corbyn was the LAB leader and he was a huge negative for the main opposition party.

In the forty ‘Red Wall’ seats that were polled, the Tories won all in 2019 but Hartlepool (which was won in a subsequent parliamentary by-election) with 46.7% of the vote to Labour’s 37.9%. Reform UK, previously known as the Brexit Party, came third in these seats with 6.5% of the vote.

So a GE2019 lead in these seats of getting on for 10% is now, according to this poll, a LAB lead of 15%. That is a sizeable swing,

Mike Smithson