Wow. After Beto O’Rourke brings up the Uvalde shooting, a man laughs loudly. Beto replies, “It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.” pic.twitter.com/Lb5mmGlKlE — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 11, 2022

Beto, who came to prominence in the 2018 midterms, is running for the Governorship of Texas and I just wonder if he could go for the White House at the 2024 elections.

I’ve just put £20 on him for the Democrat nomination WH2024 nomination at180/1 with Betfair.

There’s no doubt that he’s getting a lot of coverage with the above incident.

Mike Smithson