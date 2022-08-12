Today’s front pages with a taste of what the new PM will face

Perhaps the most worrying for the Tories is the Mail on the NHS and its question on the linkage to the tax hike. If that is the start of a campaign it could cause real political damage.

I still think that Truss, if indeed it is her, will get a boost when she arrives at Number 10 if only because Johnson is out of the way. He’s been a big drag on the party ever since the revelations emerged of what happened in Downing Street during the lockdown.

Truss, as well, will have to play the Johnson situation smartly because it is widely known that she has his backing. Maybe he’ll go voluntarily and return to writing his Telegraph column. The pressure for a windfall tax on the energy companies is going to be great and she’ll need a better response than the current one.

Mike Smithson