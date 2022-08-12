Trump down in the WH2024 betting after the Mar-a Lago raid

Bet data.io

The huge news in American politics this week has of course been the raid by FBI agents on Donald Trump’s home in Florida. It is being suggested that they were looking for nuclear codes in the residence and other linked data that Trump acquired when he was President. If this is case it would be in breach of strong legal rules about these being removed from the White House.

It will also raise a lot of questions about why he wanted to take these out of the secure environment.

The response on the betting markets has to been to make the former president less of a favourite for the 2024 nomination and as can be seen from this has been quite steep.

This comes less than 3 months before the midterm elections when the Republicans were expected to do well taking control of the House.

Mike Smithson