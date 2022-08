Are you a one hole or two hole person?

How many holes are there in a straw?



One: 54%

Two: 42%https://t.co/GxScaapn9H pic.twitter.com/M2JD6n0R3L — YouGov (@YouGov) August 11, 2022

I have been utterly mesmerised by this polling from YouGov, straws have one big hole, not two and I’m astonished that 46% of the country either disagree or do not know.

Look, we all agree that one doughnut has but one doughnut hole, the same principle applies to straws, like Highlander, there can only be one.

TSE