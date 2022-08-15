PM Truss’s first test – the energy cost crisis

TThe Times Front page

An early U-Turn?

The screen grab above is from the front page of the Times and sets out neatly the very big decision that the new PM will have to take when she takes over early next month. Starmer has put forward his freeze bills plan and YouGov polling appears to show that this is resonating with voters. That three in four CON voters want to do what Starmer is suggesting make this a tricky one for Truss.

The big issue that should have cast a shadow over the leadership campaign is the energy cost crisis with bills due to jump dramatically in only a few weeks. During her campaign Truss has refused to be drawn into making commitments and has consistently said that her prime objective is to reduce the taxation level – a measure that only benefits those who pay income tax.

Whether she will be able to carry on with this approach after her moving into Number 10 appears doubtful. The sheer scale of the bill rises is enormous.

Adopting the Starmer plan is hardly going to be seen as a good way to start her premiership. It would also send the message, unlike Thatcher in the 1980s this lady is for turning.

Mike Smithson