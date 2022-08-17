The Truss view of “British Workers” could be an electoral liability
Not good for the Red wall?
I have no doubt that Keir Starmer and his team are already preparing for the first prime Minister’s Questions with Liz Truss and I wonder whether the contents of the above tweet from Lisa Nandy might figure in the very first one.
Whenever the party opposite gets a new leader then the other side start working at ways of undermining him or her and seeking to brand them in a manner that could impact in elections.
On the face of it these comments by Truss on British workers look ideal for the Labour Party and no doubt we will hear a lot about them in the two years before the general election.