Trump back as favourite to win WH2014

After the raid on his Florida home and all the other developments relating to ‘Trump he is now back as favourite to win the Presidency back at WH2014.

We saw the power of the Trump machine in this week’s Wyoming primary to select a House nominee when the Trump-favoured contender beat the incumbent, Liz Cheney, by a huge margin for the state’s nomination for the House of Representatives. This came only a few days after the FBI raid and emphasised yet again that if you want to make progress in the GOP you need Trump’s backing.

Cheney had been Trump’s most public tormentor.

Mike Smithson