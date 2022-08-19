Can Truss lead the Tories to a general election victory?

The big question that really has not been looked at much during the Conservative leadership campaign is how much the winner will actually help the party at the next general election.

Currently on the betting markets it is less than a 25% chance that the Tories will get another majority with similar odds on Labour. The overwhelming betting at the moment is that we’re going to have a hung Parliament.

In that context the most likely post election Prime Minister according to the better markets is Keir Starmer.

One thing that I think has been helpful to Liz truss is having to handle the prolonged Tory leadership contest with the repeated sets of hustings and televised debates. She is a better politician now than she was in July.

If Truss is still PM after the election it would be an extraordinary achievement.

Mike Smithson