Getting the tone of an ad completely wrong

If the Republicans fail to win back control of the Senate in the elections on November 8th it could be that the above ad is partly responsible.

The commercial for their candidate for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania has been getting widespread coverage because of the apparent tone deafness of the approach.

The rising cost of food is clearly something that that they can exploit but it’s the use of the term crudité by their multi millionaire candidate that is getting so much attention. That’s hardly the right term for a mass audience.

Mike Smithson