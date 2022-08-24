The fight for Nadine’s seat hots up even though there’s no vacancy

Three parties are already campaigning

Even though Johnson is still PM and we are 11 days away from us knowing a successor at least three parties have already started knocking on doors and delivering leaflets in the Mid-Beds seat where Nadine Dorries is the MP.

The reason, of course, is that it has been widely reported that Dorries, the loudest cheerleader for Johnson since he became leader, is expected to be given a peerage in the outgoing PM’s resignation honours. If that happens then she will have to resign her seat and there will be a by-election.

Quite what the timetable will be I don’t know but at some point in the next few months, it looks as though this will take place.

My understanding is that three parties are already campaigning. Leaflets were going out last weekend from the SDP, the Reforim party, and the LDs who have chalked up an impressive list of by-election gains this parliament.

The rumour mill suggests that Rees-Mogg is going to be treated in the same way and I would not be surprised if a similar activity is taking place in his Somerset seat.

Mike Smithson