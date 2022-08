Health Sec Steve Barclay confronted by angry member of public over beleaguered ambulance service: “Twelve years. You’ve done bugger all about it”. pic.twitter.com/9O5x1yUcU2 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) August 25, 2022

The above confrontation between the HealthSec and a member of the public is getting a fair bit of coverage and the issue is not going to go away. Quite why this is happening now is hard to say but too many reports are emerging.

This should be near to the top of th Truss things to do list when she moves into Number 10.

Mike Smithson