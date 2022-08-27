Barely a third think they’ll get timely treatment from the NHS

The YouGov polling for tomorrow’s Sunday Times highlights what I believe will be an increasing challenge for the new government when Truss takes over.

The NHS has been so central to British politics since it was founded just after the war and in election after election has been amongst the top couple of issues in determining how people vote.

For a whole series of reasons the service appears to be struggling at the moment and this is represented in the difficulty, those waiting for medical treatment, like me, have in been getting some sort of provision.

This has not been helped by the pandemic and there are huge waiting lists of people

Quite how the new prime minister will deal with this given the huge number of other pressures on the public purse will be a key measure on whether of whether she is a success.

Mike Smithson