Johnson was right to announce his departure when he did

One of the most positive things that will be said about Johnson is the manner of his exit. He read how opinion was moving and his announcement was absolutely right. It was him taking the initiative.

If he is to have a future of some sort then he will be helped by the timing and what he said in his exit announcement.

Those calling for him to stay have got it wrong when it comes to public opinion as seen in the YouGov polling above. The numbers show 63% thinking it was the right thing with just 25% saying it wasn’t.

To my mind his exit has been on the cards from the moment we heard about what happened at Number 10 during the lockdown. If you look at the polling it is clear that this was the trigger.

I do think that there will be a future of some sort for him but I’m not sure what.

Mike Smithson